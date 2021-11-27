ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State rally sinks Oklahoma's dream of Big 12 title game rematch

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9Q4V_0d8K7TFq00

Oklahoma State faced a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game if the Sooners downed the Cowboys in Bedlam Saturday in Stillwater.

Trailing by 9 points in the second half after a couple of gaffes, Oklahoma State rallies for the game’s final 13 points to down the Sooners, 37-33.

Oklahoma State will face Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 4.

The Cowboys’ defense held the OU offense scoreless in the second half and Oklahoma State took advantage of a muffed punt by the Sooners for their game-winning score.

Jaylen Warren’s 1-yard run with 8:54 left proved to be the difference.

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams took off on a 56-yard run as the Sooners attempted a last-ditch drive to salvage the game

After three incompletions, Williams was sacked and the Cowboys had won Bedlam.

Oklahoma State finishes its regular season 11-1. The Sooners fell to 10-2.

The Cowboys beat the Bears by 10 in a Big 12 game in October.

The Bears entered that game with the nation’s No. 6 rushing attack, but their ground game was bottled up. Baylor finished with 107 yards on 29 attempts after entering averaging 272 yards rushing per contest.

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

No. 9 Oklahoma State takes its B12 title chase to Texas Tech

No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) at Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX). Line: Oklahoma State by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Texas Tech leads 23-22-3. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Oklahoma State controls its own fate in getting into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Football vs. Oklahoma State: Game preview, storylines & predictions

The final weekend of college football’s regular season is finally here as the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) prepare to take on the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) in what is shaping up to be a Bedlam showdown for the ages. Inside this top 10 matchup, OU is still working to secure its spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, while OSU has already punched its ticket to Arlington. Could this be the first part of a back-to-back battle for the conference crown between these two teams? Stay tuned to find out.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State: Our Picks

Recent history tells us that even a favored Oklahoma State team has trouble winning the annual Bedlam showdown. This game — this series — takes more than just talent. It takes nerve, it takes poise, it takes the ability to make plays in crunch time. With rare and notable exceptions, OSU has lacked those crucial elements. Maybe this one feels different because the Cowboy defense has been one of college football’s best throughout 2021. Or because Oklahoma’s offense looked so pedestrian against the two most talented defenses the Sooners have faced (and OSU’s defense is better than Baylor’s or Iowa State’s). Much of this season has felt like 2011 all over again, and that Bedlam affair didn’t go well for Oklahoma at all. It was a wretched conclusion to an extremely promising season that went off the rails late. This is OSU’s best team since that Cowboy squad, which also lost a close and controversial game at Iowa State before throttling OU and winning its only Big 12 title. It’s 2021, but this year just feels too familiar.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#Big 12#Cowboys#American Football#Sooners#Baylor#Cfbonfox#Bears
Oklahoma State Athletics

Oklahoma State Set for Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game

Aiming for its second Big 12 title since 2011, the Oklahoma State football team (11-1 overall; 8-1 Big 12) faces Baylor (10-2 overall; 7-2 Big 12) in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, December 4, in AT&T Stadium. On the Air. The game...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys not sharp in 27-17 win but performance more than enough against depleted Saints

Things haven’t really gone according to plan the last several times the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have linked up. Two teams with perennial powerhouse offenses had comined for 45 points over the last two contests. Thursday night, the two squared off for the 31st time in league history and once again it was difficult sledding for both sides.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carlos Watkins with big guy, pick-six for Cowboys

Dan Quinn filled in as Dallas head coach Thursday as Mike McCarthy missed the 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was beaming as his defense made four interceptions of Taysom Hill, capped by a pick-six of 29 yards by Carlos Watkins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Demario Davis hypes up the Saints before kickoff vs. Cowboys

This will get you fired up: here’s this week’s look inside the New Orleans Saints pregame huddle, with defensive captain Demario Davis addressing his teammates before kickoff with the Dallas Cowboys. Things haven’t gone their way in recent weeks, but it’s a long season and Davis is putting in the work to keep everyone’s attention focused on what’s important — fighting hard to come away with a win.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints put up a good fight, but fall to Cowboys 27-17 in Week 13

It wasn’t enough to win the day, but the New Orleans Saints fought hard enough to keep it close with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, a timely interception by Marshon Lattimore gave them a second shot at life — and a huge fourth down conversion on a dart from Taysom Hill raised a lot of hopes, only for another tipped pass off of Hill’s injured throwing hand to fall into Cowboys possession. Dallas secured the win with a late pick-six, and New Orleans fell to 5-7 with a final score of 27-17. Here’s everything we know:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy