Oklahoma State rally sinks Oklahoma's dream of Big 12 title game rematch

Oklahoma State faced a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game if the Sooners downed the Cowboys in Bedlam Saturday in Stillwater.

Trailing by 9 points in the second half after a couple of gaffes, Oklahoma State rallies for the game’s final 13 points to down the Sooners, 37-33.

Oklahoma State will face Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 4.

The Cowboys’ defense held the OU offense scoreless in the second half and Oklahoma State took advantage of a muffed punt by the Sooners for their game-winning score.

Jaylen Warren’s 1-yard run with 8:54 left proved to be the difference.

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams took off on a 56-yard run as the Sooners attempted a last-ditch drive to salvage the game

After three incompletions, Williams was sacked and the Cowboys had won Bedlam.

Oklahoma State finishes its regular season 11-1. The Sooners fell to 10-2.

The Cowboys beat the Bears by 10 in a Big 12 game in October.

The Bears entered that game with the nation’s No. 6 rushing attack, but their ground game was bottled up. Baylor finished with 107 yards on 29 attempts after entering averaging 272 yards rushing per contest.