ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

How to protect your hearing during hunting season

By Yvette Sanchez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkgvW_0d8K79vn00

(WHNT) — Alabama hunting season is officially upon us, and one business owner is providing tips for protecting your hearing when you’re in the tree stand.

Hearing safety is one that’s often overlooked during hunting season, but one way to protect your hearing is by buying a silencer; however, the paperwork could take anywhere from two to four hours.

Gurley opens new community recreation facility

“Just simplifying everything for people instead of this complex that it was before,” said David Matheny, owner of Silencer Shops. “The demand for that was way more than I expected and it really blew up.”

Matheny said he didn’t know how hard it was to buy a silencer until his son, who is 100% deaf in one ear wanted to start hunting with him. When he decided to purchase a silencer to protect his son’s hearing, the process was a nightmare.

“I thought I would just help people out in the local area, submit transfers, right?” said Matheny. “I was just going to help them do the paper work, automate the process, just simplifying everything for people instead of this complex process that it was before.”

Matheny, who used to be an engineer, was inspired to not only help out local gun shops, but make the process so simple that more people would be able to buy a silencer and protect themselves.

New preliminary hearing set for Madison County arson suspect

Now Silencer Shops can be found at several locations, including Huntsville’s Bullets and Barrel.

“So when you do paperwork, it’s going to ask you a bunch of qualifying questions, it’s also going to ask for personal information, but one of the more time consuming aspects of this is we actually are able to finger print people in the store, so they don’t have to go to the sheriffs department for instance, taking time out of their days,” said Louis Southard, general manager of Bullets and Barrel.

When asked what feedback he’s gotten, Southard told News 19 that it’s convenient and quick, and people enjoy the system.

“So when you do paperwork, it’s going to ask you a bunch of qualifying questions, it’s also going to ask for personal information, but one of the more time consuming aspects of this is we actually are able to finger print people in the store, so they don’t have to go to the sheriffs department for instance, taking time out of their days,” Matheny concluded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
County
Madison County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Gurley, AL
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Madison County, AL
Lifestyle
WHNT News 19

Health officials recommend getting COVID-19 vaccine and booster as they learn more about Omicron variant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As medical researchers work to learn more about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Alabama health officials are reminding residents of the importance of doing the basics when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus. This includes getting vaccinated or getting a booster if eligible. Booster shots are being administered through the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hunting Season#Preliminary Hearing#Silencer Shops#Bullets And Barrel#News 19
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy