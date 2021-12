The stage has never been bigger for Oklahoma State football, which has an opportunity make its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win at the Big 12 Championship this weekend. The Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) face a rematch with Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Oklahoma State has never played in a conference title game and last won the Big 12 crown back in 2011 when only the regular season games determined the conference champion. Another Big 12 Championship and potential bid to the College Football Playoff would be a monumental step for head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO