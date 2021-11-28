ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cold, but ideal travel weather for end of the holiday weekend!

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry air and clear skies will result in rapidly decreasing temperatures tonight. Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Chilly For...

www.wfsb.com

Telegraph

Here's the Accuweather forecast for holiday weather

AccuWeather has released its forecast for what kind of weather different regions of the United States will have on Christmas, paying particular attention to the chance of snowfall and how much snowfall should be expected compared to a "normal" year. To do so, the team of long-range forecasters, led by...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
DENVER, CO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Here's the Accuweather forecast for holiday weather

AccuWeather has released its forecast for what kind of weather different regions of the United States will have on Christmas, paying particular attention to the chance of snowfall and how much snowfall should be expected compared to a "normal" year. To do so, the team of long-range forecasters, led by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Evening News

Weekend Weather: No true winter in the forecast yet

It’ll be hard to top the amazingly warm weather we’ve had lately in Southern Indiana, but this weekend doesn’t look all that bad considering the time of year we’re in. Cooler air from the north and a few clouds sliding in from the south will keep high temperatures down into the 50s on Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 3 weather forecast: Cold air moves in

(Friday, December 3, 2021) Chillier weather Friday will be replaced by slightly milder temperatures over the weekend. The wind sticks around, but the chances of precipitation generally stay out of our way until Monday. Chillier air has moved in and we’re locked in the 30s for Friday. Since it’s still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

WEEKEND WEATHER: How Cold Will it Get in the Hudson Valley?

Thursday evening brought an unexpected line of heavy thunderstorms through the Hudson Valley, which brought down trees and power lines across parts of the area. Friday will see colder and windier weather as we enter the weekend, but how long will it last? Is snow in the forecast by any chance?
HUDSON, NY

