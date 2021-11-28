Dayton businesses see success during Small Business Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of downtown Dayton businesses participated in Small Business Saturday. Business owners are hopeful the shop small movement continues through the holidays.

Vidia’s Closet owner Davia Allen said her shop saw a steady stream of customers throughtout the day.

“We’re just trying to make sure we offer unique authentic pieces that you can’t find anywhere else besides Vidia’s Closet,” Allen said.

Allen said her business had a successful weekend.

“With yesterday being Black Friday, we had a nice traffic base come in here as well, and then today has been pretty cool as well because we had a lot of orders online too, so it’s been pretty good,” Allen said.

While this year’s event is still under the shadow of the pandemic, Picture Perfect Paint Parties owner Dana Calhoun said she’s grateful for where she’s at now.

“I feel truly blessed,” Calhoun said. “I’m really excited. Last year, I was grateful for even being here, but this year, we’re able to serve people, we’re able to bring people into our facility.”

Calhoun said Small Business Saturday is important not only to bring in extra revenue, it helps bring more awareness to the businesses downtown.

“This day is very important for us,” Calhoun said. “It’s for people to learn about our business, if they don’t know about our business already, and to support the other businesses downtown.”

Downtown Dayton Partnership president Sandy Gudorf said Dayton was lucky throught the pandemic, with few businesses clsoing their doors.

“I attribute that to our local community because they know the importance of these locally owned businesses and the vibrancy and the uniqueness that they bring to their downtown,” Gudorf said.

Gudorf said supporting a small business could mean buying from a boutique, a gift card to a restaurant or an experience from places like a local salon or Picture Perfect Paint Parties.

“The pandemic has taught me a lot, you know, but it’s been an amazing ride,” Vidia said.

Last year across the U.S., Small Business Saturday helped to bring in $20 billion to small businesses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.