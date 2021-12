UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman commented on a potential Georges St-Pierre fight, suggesting that “I know he doesn’t want it.”. Usman is currently the best welterweight in the sport. He is the UFC champion with a perfect 15-0 record in the world’s leading MMA promotion, and he is the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. At this point, most people consider Usman to be the second-greatest welterweight fighter in UFC history, right behind GSP. Of course, these two could potentially fight and settle the debate for good on who the better man truly is. But if you ask Usman, he doesn’t believe that GSP actually wants to step into the cage with him.

