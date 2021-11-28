ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Come get your highlights from Kentucky's blowout win over Louisville!

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another year, another blowout victory for Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. This time, it was a 52-21 road win at Louisville, a thorough beatdown...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky football could create major buzz on signing day

The early signing day for the class of 2022 is less than two weeks away. Mark Stoops’ 10th class at Kentucky appears to be in great shape. In On3’s team rankings, Kentucky currently sits at No. 13 overall with 18 verbal commitments. In the SEC, only Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), and Texas A&M (No. 3) are currently ahead of the Wildcats.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Offense After Action Review

B.L.U.F. (Bottom Line Up Front) Kentucky averaged over two hundred yards rushing and passing. The Wildcats raised its scoring, rushing, passing, and total offense in Liam Coen’s first season. OFFENSE. Mark Stoops made a philosophical change and the results were encouraging. Liam Coen’s first season in Lexington brought on an...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Kentucky coordinator set to become next Troy head coach

Kentucky co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall will be the next head coach at Troy, per Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. The Trojans parted ways with coach Chip Lindsey with just one game remaining in the regular season. In three years with Troy, Lindsey never had a winning record....
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

John Calipari is still "trying to figure out" Bryce Hopkins

With every passing game, we get a little bigger taste of the Bryce Hopkins experience. The freshman wing plays just 11.4 minutes per night, second-fewest among all rotation players, but he constantly finds ways to string together a few plays of subtle brilliance. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Oak Park...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

4-star DL Deone Walker set to announce college decision on Dec. 15

Just a few days after he’ll take his official visit to Kentucky, Deone Walker will announce his college decision. According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Walker will make his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on CBS Sports HQ. That day will mark the first of the Early Signing Period. Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops was in to see Walker on Monday for an in-home visit.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

John Calipari believes Kentucky vs. Michigan series will begin next year

Kentucky was supposed to be in Ann Arbor this weekend to play Michigan, the first of a three-game series that included a trip to London, England; however, that game was dropped from the 2021-22 schedule. Michigan claims Kentucky “elected not to play,” while the Cats cited scheduling issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, John Calipari said today he believes the series will begin next year at The O2 Arena in London.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Aaron Brule sends final message to Mississippi State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule posted his goodbye message to Bulldog football nation on Thursday night. The senior entered the NCAA transfer portal to pursue a new program for his final year of eligibility. “It’s always hard to end something you never imagined would come to an end,” Brule posted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

Depth Chart Podcast: It Just Means More

The Depth Chart Podcast puts a bow on the big Governor’s Cup win by reliving the 52-21 beatdown one more time. Freddie Maggard’s crew also discusses Mark Stoops’ contract extension and the upcoming conference championship games. Highlights:. Running only one play on offense can work. Brad White’s in-game adjustments don’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Virginia announces coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down

After Virginia plays in its bowl game, Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall will step down, the school announced Thursday. The move is reportedly not health-related. Mendenhall, who’s wrapping up his sixth season at Virginia, has been a college coach since 1989, working his way up from Oregon State graduate assistant to his first head coach job at BYU in 2005. He took Virginia to a 36-38 record since taking over in 2016, including five straight bowl appearances.
VIRGINIA STATE
On3.com

Marcus Freeman officially named Notre Dame head coach

Marcus Freeman is officially the newest coach at Notre Dame, and he will coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game. The school made the announcement on Friday morning. Freeman, who is just 35 years old, is the 30th head coach in South Bend and takes over an 11-1 program with national championship aspirations in the coming years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Utah, Marcus Freeman and new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry

Championship Saturday kicks off Friday night with the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by BYU. Oops, that’s the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by 76 (BYU just owns the conference). It’s easy to assume that because Utah steamrolled Oregon 38-7 two weeks ago at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes will win again in Allegiant Stadium. And I am assuming it. The Utes improved as much as any team over the course of the season, and the emotional bond that has developed among the Utes in the wake of the murder of their teammate, cornerback Aaron Lowe, is not something that loosens at a big moment. With a win, Utah will become the 10th Pac-12 team to reach the Rose Bowl, leaving Colorado and Arizona (43 seasons and trying) as the last to reach the Granddaddy of Them All.
UTAH STATE
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Offensive Player of the Game

The Ducks will need to score more points than Utah to win Friday night. That’s some hard-hitting analysis right there right?. But really, Oregon needs to find some points or else we might just see a repeat of a couple of weeks ago. And nobody wants to see that. Here...
NFL
On3.com

Game of the week: 5 things to know about Alabama-Georgia

Each Friday, we spotlight the best game that weekend. It’s “Championship Week” and the marquee game is No. 1 Georgia (12-0) against No. 3 Alabama (11-1) in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game has obvious College Football Playoff implications. Georgia seems a good bet to...
NFL
On3.com

3-star defensive lineman Anthony Holmes decommits from Virginia

Houston (Texas) Westfield defensive lineman Anthony Holmes has decommitted from Virginia, he announced Thursday night. Holmes is the No. 886 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 102 defensive lineman and the No. 127 prospect in Texas.
VIRGINIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy