Come get your highlights from Kentucky's blowout win over Louisville!
Another year, another blowout victory for Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. This time, it was a 52-21 road win at Louisville, a thorough beatdown...www.on3.com
Another year, another blowout victory for Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. This time, it was a 52-21 road win at Louisville, a thorough beatdown...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0