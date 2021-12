The Omaha women's basketball team will head west to Ogden, Utah to take on the Weber State Wildcats Sunday. The fourth of a five-game road trip to kick off the 2021-22 season is set to tip off at Dee Events Center at 2 p.m. CT. The Mavericks are coming off a 81-56 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, Natalie Bartle led Omaha on the offensive end in that contest with 18 points to go along with her seven rebounds.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO