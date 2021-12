Boyd scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Boyd sparked the Coyotes' comeback effort at 13:43 of the third period. The 28-year-old forward has two goals and two assists in his last four games. It's an unusual run of offense for the center, who is up to seven points, 15 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests this year. He's never had more than 20 points in a season, so this surge shouldn't be expected to last long.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO