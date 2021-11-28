ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Antoine Roussel: Nets goal in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Roussel scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. A shot deflected...

www.cbssports.com

USA Today

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. “Our line, I think we’re just getting that chemistry going and we know what we can bring and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Ryan Dzingel: Goal and fight in return

Dzingel (upper body) scored a goal and served a fighting major in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Dzingel opened the scoring 5:59 into the first period. He also fought Blue Jackets rookie Cole Sillinger in the third. Dzingel saw 11:58 of ice time in a fourth-line role, though the Coyotes' lackluster offense should provide him plenty of opportunities to move up to a scoring line. He has three points, eight shots on net, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests.
NHL
thedallasnews.net

With defense optional, Red Wings-Coyotes should feature goals

If the season stats are any indication, expect plenty of goals to be scored when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Arizona Coyotes for a Saturday evening contest. Entering the game, the Red Wings and Coyotes are two of the three worst defensive teams in the National Hockey League. The...
NHL
Reuters

Coyotes nip Red Wings on Clayton Keller's OT goal

Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 home win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. On a rush to the left of the Detroit goal, Keller fired the puck on net, and the rebound was shot through the goal mouth by Jakob Chychrun.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings surrender late goal, lose to Coyotes in OT

Clayton Keller scored 22 seconds into overtime, capping a comeback for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Saturday at Gila River Arena. The Red Wings, who led 1-0 for most of the game, lost their fourth consecutive game on the road (0-3-1) but salvaged a point.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Stays hot with goal

Boyd scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Boyd sparked the Coyotes' comeback effort at 13:43 of the third period. The 28-year-old forward has two goals and two assists in his last four games. It's an unusual run of offense for the center, who is up to seven points, 15 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in 13 contests this year. He's never had more than 20 points in a season, so this surge shouldn't be expected to last long.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Oilers

The Arizona Coyotes hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, a pre-Thanksgiving matchup against one of the league’s most high-powered offenses. Arizona had won three of its last four, and was riding a four-game point streak, while the Oilers arrived in The Valley fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Yotes fell short, and ultimately lost 5-3.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl scores 20th goal of season, Oilers defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Leon Draisaitl scored his 20th goal of the season and had four points in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. Draisaitl, who had two goals and two assists, became the first NHL player to reach 20 goals in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Plucks apple in loss

Capobianco registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. It was a solid game for the Coyotes' third defense pairing, as both Capobianco and Anton Stralman were on the ice for the team's two goals. It was a Capobianco shot that Travis Boyd tipped in it at 4:24 of the second period. Through seven contests, Capobianco has five points, seven shots on net, a plus-4 rating and six hits. He's seeing power-play time on the second unit despite limited usage overall -- the Ontario native could be helpful defensive depth in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
NHL

Jets open home stand with frustrating loss to Coyotes

WINNIPEG - There aren't many nights when the Winnipeg Jets will fire 46 shots on goal and not get rewarded. Every so often, though, that night will come. Unfortunately, Monday was that night. The Jets (10-8-4) outshot the Arizona Coyotes 46-15 at Canada Life Centre, had 27 five-on-five scoring chances...
NHL
arcamax.com

Three-goal second period propels Wild past Coyotes, 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov pointed at Ryan Hartman, and Hartman pointed at Kaprizov. Each appeared to be signaling at the player he believed scored the goal, but both were responsible for another clutch play. After they combined on the game-winner the previous time out, Kaprizov and Hartman headlined...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
York News-Times

Offensive woes do in YC Panther men in hoops loss to Coyotes

YORK – The undefeated Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes carried an explosive offense with them into Wednesday night’s matchup against the York College Panthers, as the Coyotes entered the contest shooting 53.7 percent from the floor on the season. That didn’t carry over into Wednesday night’s clash, as York clamped down defensively...
YORK, NE
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Kept busy in shootout loss

Wedgewood allowed four goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Wedgewood was peppered with pucks in the contest, which frequently saw the teams score in quick succession over the final two periods. The 29-year-old dropped to a 2-3-2 record in eight contests between the Coyotes and the Devils. He owns a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Since he's started three of the last four contests, he may be starting to take over the No. 1 job from Karel Vejmelka, though both netminders remain risky options in fantasy given the lousy team situation.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers goal breakdown: Solid effort in loss in Toronto

If there is one thing we learned from tonight’s loss to Toronto, it’s that the Rangers can skate with the Leafs, one of the best teams in the East. This Rangers goal breakdown doesn’t have many mistakes. That’s not to say the Rangers were perfect, but very few mistakes wound up in their net. They didn’t need Igor Shesterkin to be heroic either. He was solid. But in the end, it just wasn’t enough to get the win in Toronto.
NHL

