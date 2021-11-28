ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland scores 26 points, Cavaliers beat Magic

By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 points, rookie Evan Mobley had 13 points in his return from a sprained right elbow and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 105-92 on Saturday night.

Mobley missed four games after getting entangled with Boston’s Enes Kanter on Nov. 15.

He had nine rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots, helping Cleveland end its longest losing streak of the season at five.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 2:09 left.

