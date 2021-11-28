ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Silver Alert canceled for missing Greene County woman

By Jason O. Boyd
 5 days ago

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Silver Alert for Summer Elizabeth Melvin has been canceled. No further details were released.

Previous story

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greene County woman.

Summer Elizabeth Melvin s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 16, 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with medium brown hair and brown eyes.

Melvin was last seen wearing a blue crewneck sweatshirt, gray pajama pants and shoes. She was last seen at 107 Indianhead Circle in Snow Hill, walking in the direction of the Food Lion off Kingold Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maj. Hatch at (252) 747-3411.

