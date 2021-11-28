ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State to hire Jerry Kill as next head football coach

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLIpG_0d8K14aa00

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Less than four hours after New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced Doug Martin’s expiring contract would not be renewed , the Aggies have already lined up Martin’s successor. Sources confirming to KTSM that Jerry Kill be introduced as NMSU’s next head football coach at a press conference next week.

Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News was the first to report the hiring.

Earlier this week, College Football Scoop reported that Kill was Moccia’s primary target.

Kill just finished up his interim tenure at TCU. He was the head coach at Southern Illinois while Moccia was the athletic director. Kill has not been a full-time head coach since 2015. Epileptic seizures caused him to step down as Minnesota’s head coach. He took on an associate athletic director role at Kansas State in 2016, served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for part of the 2017 season before epileptic seizures forced him to step away from that job as well. Kill served as a special assistant to the head coach at Virginia Tech in 2019, then took the same job in 2020 at TCU. He has served as TCU’s interim head coach ever since Gary Patterson stepped down earlier this month.

“I’ve certainly worked directly with him [Kill],” said Moccia. “Southern Illinois is a unique community where you know a lot of the boosters, donors and supporters. I’ve certainly kept in touch with him and his staff throughout the years.”

Kill is 153-99 as a Division I head coach and took Minnesota to three bowl games in five years.

This will be the first head football coach Moccia has hired at NMSU. Widely considered one of the top mid-major athletic directors who does more with less, Moccia has a proven track record of hiring quality head coaches at a bargain. With the program set to transition from an FBS Independent to Conference USA in 2023, Aggie fans everywhere are hoping Moccia gets this one right as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Minnesota State
Las Cruces, NM
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
KTSM

McDonald’s Classic brings nation’s top recruit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The McDonald’s Classic always brings some of the nation’s top high school basketball teams to El Paso, and this year is no different. The big name in town is Sierra Canyon (CA) junior JuJu Watkins, who is widely considered the top-ranked recruit in the country in the Class of 2023. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP, New Mexico State volleyball to play in postseason tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They may have lost in their respective conference tournaments, but the volleyball seasons for both UTEP and New Mexico State will continue. The Aggies and Miners were both selected to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday night. For UTEP (21-7), it’s the school’s first trip to the […]
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Jerry Kill
KTSM

Cooper taken first overall in Greater El Paso Football Showcase Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 90 of El Paso’s best high school football players came together on Sunday for the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game Draft. Andress wide receiver/defensive Jeremiah Cooper was the first overall pick taken by the Blue Thunder; Montwood wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca went second overall to the Red […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Shorthanded Miners suffer first loss of season to Kansas, 81-55

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The UTEP women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season with a 81-55 setback against Kansas on the final day at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in South Point Arena on Saturday night. The Miners (5-1) shot only 29.4 percent (15-51) from the field, while the Jayhawks (5-1) hit over […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTSM

NM State back in the win column with victory over Tennessee Tech

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – The Aggies picked up a big win in their second tilt in the San Juan Shootout as they defeated Tennessee Tech 66-54 inside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The top scorer on the night was Dallas native Deja Terrell who posted 11 points on four-of-six from the field. A trio of Aggies nearly reached […]
BASKETBALL
KTSM

Diego Luna, Sebastian Velasquez back with Locomotive for 2022 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC club officials announced Tuesday that Midfielders Diego Luna and Sebastian Velasquez will return as part of their core roster for the 2022 USL Championship season. The teen sensation, Luna joins for his second professional year after having a remarkable breakout rookie year in the 2021 season. […]
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletics#Aggies#Nmsu#College Football Scoop#Tcu#Kansas State#Rutgers#The New Mexico State Ad
KTSM

Special teams doom UTEP in regular season finale loss at UAB, 42-25

BIRMINGHAM, AL (KTSM) — Special teams has been anything but special for UTEP this season. It burned them again in a 42-25 regular season finale loss to UAB at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Friday. The Miners fumbling two kickoff returns and shanking two punts — all deep in their own territory — that led […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTSM

LSU races past NMSU women, 72-52

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – The NM State women’s basketball team opened their stay in Puerto Rico with a battle against Kim Mulkey’s LSU squad. A halftime lead for the Aggies was erased in the final two quarters as the Aggies fell 52-72 inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente. Bigue Sarr finished with a team-high 13 points and pulled down four […]
SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP looks to close out regular season with eighth win at UAB

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After snapping a three-game losing streak last week against Rice, UTEP will look to close out the regular season with their eighth win of the season at UAB on Friday. The Miners (7-4, 4-3 Conference USA) and Blazers (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) will feature two of the top defenses in Conference […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KTSM

Miners rebound for 67-53 win over Florida A&M on Thanksgiving Eve

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After their worst scoring output at home since 2011 in Monday night’s loss to UC Riverside, 52-40, the UTEP men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 67-53 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners never trailed in the game. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies race past NMHU 94-67, Jans misses game due to COVID protocols

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — It wasn’t how New Mexico State (NMSU) drew it up, but the Aggies raced past Division II New Mexico Highlands (NMHU) in the second half to improve to 5-1 on the season, 94-67, on Wednesday night at the Pan American Center. What seemed like another run-of-the-mill gameday for NMSU took a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Jans goes for win No. 100 at NMSU on Wednesday vs. NMHU

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State (NMSU) will host Division II New Mexico Highlands (NMHU) on Wednesday night inside the Pan American Center, and head coach Chris Jans will be chasing history. With a win, Jans will reach 100 wins as the Aggies’ head coach, the fastest to reach the milestone in program […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
792
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy