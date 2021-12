The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 by rallying in the fourth quarter to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 112-104.Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 19 points while veteran point guard Chris Paul added another 18 and 14 assists as the Suns marked their longest run of consecutive victories since the 2006-07 season.Phoenix went on a 10-2 run in the final quarter which pushed them 89-86 ahead with just shy of nine minutes left as they kept pouring in the points at home.The Boston Celtics ruined LeBron James’ return to the court following a two-week injury absence, with...

