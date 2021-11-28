ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bean scores 24 to carry Utah St. past Texas-Arlington 80-61

By The Associated Press
LOGAN, Utah (AP) -- Justin Bean had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State topped Texas-Arlington 80-61 on Saturday night. Bean made 9 of 11 shots. Brock Miller had 16 points...

