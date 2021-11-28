Bean scores 24 to carry Utah St. past Texas-Arlington 80-61

After more than two weeks on the road, the Aggies increased their winning streak to five games with an 80-61 win over Texas-Arlington Saturday night at the Spectrum in Logan. Although the Aggies led from start to finish, the home team was up just 47-40 about four minutes into the second half when it took over the game with some hot shooting. The Aggies went on a 21-4 run over the next 12 minutes to secure the victory.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO