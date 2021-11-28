ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Three injured from two-vehicle collision, I-70 closed for hours

KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek17F_0d8JzdF600

GRAND JUNCTION Colo. (KREX) — Roughly at 2:30 Saturday afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision approximately one mile west of the I-70 exit on Horizon Drive.

The collision caused both vehicles involved to roll, one landing in nearby water that responders describe as a swampy area.

I-70 lanes were closed in both directions from exit 28 on 24 Road and exit 31 off Horizon Drive, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. The three people involved have been transported to the hospital, injuries are unknown but no fatalities have been reported at this time.

The roads were cleared and reopened before 7:30 Saturday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Two males dead after possible residential weapons offense

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible weapons offense at a home in the 100 block of Mesa Vista Road at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. A witness reported a member of the household shot at them, and received a minor injury, but was able to […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

40-year-old female arrested for Nov. 27 collision on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department reports that 40-year-old Starlyn Tait is charged for the two-vehicle collision that closed Interstate 70 for hours. Tait was speeding westbound I-70 near Horizon Drive, began veering into the median when she overcorrected her vehicle, causing it to spin into the right lane and collide […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Cars
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Grand Junction, CO
Accidents
KREX

KREX

904
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy