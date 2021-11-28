Three injured from two-vehicle collision, I-70 closed for hours

GRAND JUNCTION Colo. (KREX) — Roughly at 2:30 Saturday afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision approximately one mile west of the I-70 exit on Horizon Drive.

The collision caused both vehicles involved to roll, one landing in nearby water that responders describe as a swampy area.

I-70 lanes were closed in both directions from exit 28 on 24 Road and exit 31 off Horizon Drive, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. The three people involved have been transported to the hospital, injuries are unknown but no fatalities have been reported at this time.

The roads were cleared and reopened before 7:30 Saturday evening.

