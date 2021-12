At the end of a long, trying stretch of football, The Citadel Bulldogs had to dig deep into their gut — and their roster — to end the season with two straight victories. Reserve fullback Sam Llewellyn, who had not carried the ball since Sept. 18, put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Tight end Summie Carlay, a converted offensive tackle who had never caught a pass, snared a 9-yard TD catch in the first half.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO