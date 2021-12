In the second quarter of Tennessee's win against South Alabama last week, Theo Jackson made one of the better defensive plays of the game. The defensive back read a swing-screen was coming his direction, and in one swift movement he made the tackle on the wide receiver who caught the pass while being blocked by another wide receiver. It's a testament to the way the super senior has played during his final season with the Vols that such plays have become common occurrence and don't even surprise his teammates and coaches anymore.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO