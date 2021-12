Miko Yotsuya was simply living a normal life as a young high school student — until the unexpected happened. She started seeing supernatural creatures, and the people around her couldn't see them. What is she supposed to do? At a loss and scared for her life, she decides to pretend that she doesn't see them. The anime by Passione began airing this Fall 2021, and at present, it's one of the popular titles of the season. With that, is there a Mieruko-chan manga or light novel? What's the status?

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO