KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 27th

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have a mix of sun and clouds through the region. Winds will be coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are going to feel more like spring/early summer, with highs in the low to mid 80s, which could break some records around the region. Later tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be back to the calm side and overnight lows will be a bit warmer than usual, only dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow is looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. A few clouds could pop up. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for highs as we end this week. We will continue to have the warmer than average temperatures sticking around heading into this weekend as well. Mostly sunny conditions will be expected. A cold front early Monday morning of next week looks to change this, giving us more of the winter feeling. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s for the region, which is about a 20-25 degree drop. We will have mostly sunny skies though, as a more dry conditions will move into the region ahead of the cold front. We will be closer to average as we get through the first half of next week though, and scattered showers look to develop in the Concho Valley as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

