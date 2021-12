Hey there, Canis Hoopers! After winning five in a row, against the Hornets on Friday, the Timberwolves were a virtual no-show. Ol’ Clyde was all excited to be delighted, but ended up taking a snooze whilst watching the listless Wolves lose. So I tuned in to their game against the Sixers on Saturday with a sense of dread that their shoes would once again be filled with lead, but instead, they began the game with their RPM needle in the red!

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO