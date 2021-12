MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan got the game ball for Minnesota last week, a tribute to his 25th career victory that gave him the record for Gophers quarterbacks. “I’ve been around a lot of good teammates and a lot of good coaches. It was really special, and I’m forever thankful for that moment and thankful to be a part of this program and this culture,” said Morgan, who is 25-12 as the starter since taking over midway through his freshman season in 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO