MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the real count is 11,482. According the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a lake is considered an official lake when it is 10 acres or larger. Depending on how lakes are defined, this puts Minnesota right at or near the top of the list in the country when it comes to quantity. So, how did Minnesota get some many? Good Question. (Hint: It’s not actually the footprints of Minnesota legends of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.) “We have a lot of lakes because we have a very young...

