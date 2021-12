A zombified Sophia (Madison Lintz) walked out of the barn when The Walking Dead's "Pretty Much Dead Already" aired on AMC on November 27, 2011. In the mid-season finale episode of Season 2, the search for Sophia ends in tragedy when Carol's (Melissa McBride) young daughter shambles out of a walker-filled barn on the Greene family farm. The lost little girl who went missing episodes earlier in "What Lies Ahead" is put down with a bullet to the head fired by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a turning point for Rick and what episode writer Scott Gimple calls "one of the defining moments" of The Walking Dead.

