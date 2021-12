KENOSHA, Wis. - Authorities arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the 36-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, resident was taken into custody at a residence in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, which is about six miles north of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. He’s facing two felony counts of concealing a homicide death.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO