Bully Ray and Velvet Sky have broken up

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
The history of the world of American pro-wrestling is full of love stories and marriages between colleagues, with women and men of the WWE rings, but also of other companies, which inevitably know each other in the backstage of the various federations and they eventually fall in love, spending much more...

