ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Think of all that Justin Simmons has accomplished in his six NFL seasons. He has been a Pro Bowler and a second-team All Pro. He was briefly the league’s highest-paid safety and is still the third-richest with an average payout of $15.2 million per year. He has leaped over tall blockers in a single bound to block an extra point and win a game, causing the league to change the rule so such athletic feats are no longer allowed. He played every defensive snap for 3 ½ seasons.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO