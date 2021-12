With a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns (11-3) have won 10 consecutive games for the first time in over a decade. “What we’re trying to do on both sides of the court is just all clicking right now, connectivity-wise,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said after the win on Wednesday night against the Mavericks. “That communication that we have amongst one another, especially when you’re on the court with those five guys, I think that’s picked up, and that’s translated into some wins for us as of late.”

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO