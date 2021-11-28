ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Three things we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ 146-143 overtime loss in Houston

By Roderick Boone
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat meme featuring Admiral Ackbar superimposed behind those three words perfectly depicted what the Charlotte Hornets were up against Saturday night. “It’s a trap” was another way to describe the Hornets’ situation, given their matchup with Houston represented the proverbial trap game. With Charlotte riding the coattails of a stretch in...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
USA Today

Hornets vs. Wizards: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Charlotte Hornets play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
swarmandsting.com

Three things Hornets fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

3 things Charlotte Hornets fans should be thankful for: A bright future. Not only are the Hornets an exciting team now, but they are also well positioned to carry this excitement forward in the years to come. Charlotte currently has the 4th-youngest roster in the league based on average age, with only the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder sporting younger teams. Charlotte’s young pieces have already shown that they can lead the team to success; of the ten youngest rosters by average age, only the Hornets and the Grizzlies qualified for the postseason last year. With LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington all being 23 years of age or younger, the future is bright for Charlotte. Head coach James Borrego is also one of the youngest coaches in the NBA at only 44 years old, meaning he can grow and develop as a coach alongside the current core of young players.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards offense struggles in loss to Charlotte Hornets

Despite getting wrecked by Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, the Wizards’ defense against the Charlotte Hornets was good enough to win a lot of NBA games. But, for a second time in as many games against one of league’s weakest defenses, the Wizards couldn’t figure out how to score. A...
NBA
nsjonline.com

Hornets 3-game winning streak snapped with OT loss in Houston

HOUSTON — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime on Saturday night. The Rockets have won two straight after a 15-game losing streak. Charlotte’s P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a...
NBA
Sporting News

Records broken and tied in overtime thriller between Hornets and Rockets in Houston

It took an extra period of five minutes but for the second time in four nights, the Houston Rockets upset a high-seeded Eastern Conference team. After defeating the then 12-6 Chicago Bulls 118-113, the rebuilding Texas franchise pulled off another heist at the Toyota Center. This time, against the 13-8 Charlotte Hornets that had won eight of their previous nine coming into this contest.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Lamelo Ball
FanSided

Player grades from Minnesota Timberwolves loss to Charlotte Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in a 133-115 loss. The Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out by the Charlotte Hornets. The Wolves came into Charlotte carrying a five-game winning streak. The Hornets, for their part, had won seven out of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threes#The Toyota Center
heraldsun.com

Gordon Hayward’s availability (knock on wood) has been the difference for the Hornets

Comfortably relaxing in a courtside chair that goes for hundreds of dollars once the Fiserve Forum doors open up, Gordon Hayward is a picture of peace. His warmup routine with his Charlotte Hornets teammates is complete and he’s soaking up the final seconds. While a few were still out on the court shouting at each other in their brotherly joking manner, hoisting a few more jumpers as they talked trash, Hayward is just cooling out.
NBA
FanSided

3 things to watch as red-hot Milwaukee Bucks host Charlotte Hornets

Following a sweep of their mini two-game road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks are back home for the first night of a back-to-back as they host the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning seven straight, have gone 9-2 in their last eleven games, and are finally healthy.
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets takeaways from loss at Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last night on a last-second layup from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the final score was 127-125. The Charlotte Hornets got one of LaMelo Ball’s best career games last night in a close loss to the defending NBA champions. They are now on a 3-game losing skid, and the Hornets’ upcoming schedule does not get any easier with the Atlanta Hawks and 76ers making up the next three games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy