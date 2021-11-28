ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Aliquippa celebrated its 14th consecutive trip to the WPIAL Championship Game with a victory

By Dean Iampietro, Channel 11 Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNAYC_0d8JqxKV00

PITTSBURGH — Aliquippa celebrated its 14th consecutive trip to the WPIAL Championship Game with a victory over Belle Vernon.

The Quips are a 1-A size school. They voluntarily play up to 3-A, but new rules forced Aliquippa into 4-A in 2020. None of that mattered when they took the field with the Leopards.

The Quips defense held Belle Vernon star QB Devin Whitlock to less than 100 yards passing and less than 100 yards rushing.

Tiqwai Hayes scored two touchdowns in the first half to give Aliquippa a 14-0 lead. And with seconds left in the half, Aliquippa threw a hail mary from Quentin Goode to Donovan Walker, to go into the locker room with a 21-0 lead.

Belle Vernon finally got on the board in the 3rd quarter with a Devin Whitlock touchdown run, but Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark returned the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Aliquippa won the title 28-13.

This is Aliquippa’s 6th championship in its 14-year run of championship games, and their 18th in school history. Aliquippa has won titles in 2-A, 3-A and 4-A.

