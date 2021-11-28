ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Three things we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ 146-143 overtime loss in Houston

By Roderick Boone
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat meme featuring Admiral Ackbar superimposed behind those three words perfectly depicted what the Charlotte Hornets were up against Saturday night. “It’s a trap” was another way to describe the Hornets’ situation, given their matchup with Houston represented the proverbial trap game. With Charlotte riding the coattails of a stretch in...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
USA Today

Hornets vs. Wizards: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Charlotte Hornets play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
swarmandsting.com

Three things Hornets fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

3 things Charlotte Hornets fans should be thankful for: A bright future. Not only are the Hornets an exciting team now, but they are also well positioned to carry this excitement forward in the years to come. Charlotte currently has the 4th-youngest roster in the league based on average age, with only the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder sporting younger teams. Charlotte’s young pieces have already shown that they can lead the team to success; of the ten youngest rosters by average age, only the Hornets and the Grizzlies qualified for the postseason last year. With LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington all being 23 years of age or younger, the future is bright for Charlotte. Head coach James Borrego is also one of the youngest coaches in the NBA at only 44 years old, meaning he can grow and develop as a coach alongside the current core of young players.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards offense struggles in loss to Charlotte Hornets

Despite getting wrecked by Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, the Wizards’ defense against the Charlotte Hornets was good enough to win a lot of NBA games. But, for a second time in as many games against one of league’s weakest defenses, the Wizards couldn’t figure out how to score. A...
NBA
Sporting News

Records broken and tied in overtime thriller between Hornets and Rockets in Houston

It took an extra period of five minutes but for the second time in four nights, the Houston Rockets upset a high-seeded Eastern Conference team. After defeating the then 12-6 Chicago Bulls 118-113, the rebuilding Texas franchise pulled off another heist at the Toyota Center. This time, against the 13-8 Charlotte Hornets that had won eight of their previous nine coming into this contest.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
James Borrego
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Lamelo Ball
FanSided

Player grades from Minnesota Timberwolves loss to Charlotte Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in a 133-115 loss. The Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out by the Charlotte Hornets. The Wolves came into Charlotte carrying a five-game winning streak. The Hornets, for their part, had won seven out of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threes#The Toyota Center
WNCT

Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks. LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy