Three things we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ 146-143 overtime loss in Houston

3 things Charlotte Hornets fans should be thankful for: A bright future. Not only are the Hornets an exciting team now, but they are also well positioned to carry this excitement forward in the years to come. Charlotte currently has the 4th-youngest roster in the league based on average age, with only the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder sporting younger teams. Charlotte’s young pieces have already shown that they can lead the team to success; of the ten youngest rosters by average age, only the Hornets and the Grizzlies qualified for the postseason last year. With LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington all being 23 years of age or younger, the future is bright for Charlotte. Head coach James Borrego is also one of the youngest coaches in the NBA at only 44 years old, meaning he can grow and develop as a coach alongside the current core of young players.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO