Arkansas Turns Close Game into Blowout Over Sam Houston

By allHOGS Staff
 5 days ago

Whopping third quarter opens door to second-half blowout win.

This one really wasn't close for Arkansas but you wouldn't have gotten that impression at halftime Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks ended up beating Sam Houston, 92-66, but it was only 46-42 at halftime.

Then came the third quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPEui_0d8JqLEF00
Amber Ramirez against Sam Houston State.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

The Hogs won the third quarter, 24-8, and never looked back.

Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez shot well, getting 17 points, hitting four of her five 3's. She also added four boards and two steals on the day.

Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger played the best game of her young career against the Bearkats, getting 16 points on an efficient 5-of-8 clip from the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvkEE_0d8JqLEF00
Jersey Wolfenbarger against Sam Houston.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Sam Houston threw the first punch in the game because the Hogs' defense couldn’t find stops. The Bearkats hung 25 points on the Razorbacks in the first period, and the first frame ended in a tie.

Though the Hogs tightened up a bit in the second quarter, but it was uncomfortably close at halftime.

After a back-and-forth start to the third quarter, the Hogs used a 10-0 run in the middle of the third to finally create some separation.

Sophomore guard Rylee Langerman scored four points during the run, and Ramirez capped it with a triple. The Hogs would capitalize on the space, stretching their lead out to as many as 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7X13_0d8JqLEF00
Samara Spencer drives the lane against Sam Houston.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

Game Notes

• Freshman guard Samara Spencer reached double-figures for the fourth time in six career games, going for 12 points on 4-5 shooting.

• Junior guard Marquesha Davis brought juice off the pine, scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRpFD_0d8JqLEF00

Andy Hodges/allIHOGS Images

• Makayla Daniels stuffed the stat sheet once again, going for 11 points, five boards, and a season-high six assists.

• Sasha Goforth was a defensive menace once again, blocking three shots, her second game this season with 3+ blocks.

Arkansas has a quick turn-around hosting Belmont at 7 p.m. on Sunday in a game available only on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

