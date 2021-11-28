ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

1 dead after shooting in Fairfield, woman being questioned

By Tanner Brooks
 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man is dead following a shooting in Fairfield Saturday night and a woman who remained on the scene is being questioned.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:25 p.m. to a report of a person shot. They arrived in the 600 block of 55th Place and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A woman police think to be responsible remained on the scene and is being questioned by detectives. Other witnesses also remained on the scene to answer questions.

JCSO is conducting an investigation. They believe that there is no further threat to the public.

