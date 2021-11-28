ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 ‘Athletic Club’ in Yellow

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear will launch multiple color options of the Blazer Mid ’77 part of the Athletic Club collection. Inspired by the 1970s Athletic Clubs, which is when the Blazer launched....

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

It’s been 30 years since Tinker Hatfield unleashed his design for the iconic Air Jordan 6 model, and 2021 has brought us some striking colorways for its anniversary celebrations. However, it appears as though the classic silhouette will be carrying over its momentum into the new year as the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” will finally be making its glorious return to the shelves. The last time this colorway dropped was in 2000, and it hasn’t seen a retro comeback since.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Fourth Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Revealed In Black

Subtly teased as part of Patta’s official introduction of the “Rush Maroon” colorway earlier this week, the Patta Air Max 1 “Waves” is revealed in its fourth black iteration with assistance by Chris Union of @unionlosangeles. Similarly to the Rush Maroon Air Max 1, this fourth and final edition sees a glossy mudguard, leather overlay construction, and a silver mesh base. White Swoosh logos in its traditional quarter placement as well as the miniature treatment on the forefoot and heel complete the rather simplistic approach that Patta has mastered with its Air Max 1 drops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Nike Swoosh#Blazer#Athletic Club#Athletic Clubs#Nike Athletic Club#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Mid Acclimate Appears In Blue

The “Acclimate” mark is not at all Nike SB exclusive. But what the sub-label is doing with it — specifically with the Blazer Mid — outcompetes even the Air Jordan 1. Brimming with ACG influence, the Blazer Mid Acclimate returns sporting both blues and its complements. The cool tone appears in both suede and canvas materials, both of which dress the profile underneath layers of orange stitching. And while the warm shade may also touch up the Nike SB branding and laces, it’s largely drowned out by the blacks that darken the toe, leather Swoosh, and fleece lining.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Nike To Drop the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a Muted Tan Linen Hue

If you weren’t able to cop the “Hemp” iteration back in August, Nike is set to release the Air Jordan 1 Mid in another tan colorway. Arriving in a lighter and more muted design, the sneaker’s overlays, Swooshes and tongues’ Jumpman branding are dressed in “College Grey.” Sticking to the minimal theme, the toe boxes, quarter panels and midsoles come in clean “White.” “Light Bone” graces the collars and heels, as well as the iconic ball-and-wings logo. Take a closer look at the silhouette above.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid with Recycled Canvas Releasing in Kids Sizing

One of Jordan Brand’s next Air Jordan 1 Mid releases will be available exclusively in kid’s sizing and feature recycled materials. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes constructed with canvas on the upper while shades of Pink, Tan, and Yellow adorn the overlays. Next, Lime Green drapes the insoles, and White fills in the midsole. Finally, a translucent Grind rubber outsole finishes the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The KAWS x Nike Blazer Low In Purple

In the past few months alone, there’s been a huge influx of sacai collaborations. The LDWaffle, for example, has reappeared thanks to fragment, CLOT, and UNDERCOVER, all three of which are long-time friends of the brand. And it seems soon KAWS will also be joining Chitose Abe, teaming up for a series of Blazer Lows just as colorful as the apparel they’ve crafted previous.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sole Collector

Sacai Is Releasing a Nike Blazer Collab With Kaws

In addition to its upcoming VaporWaffle collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier, Sacai has revealed another sneaker project dropping this year. Today, the Chitose Abe-helmed fashion label confirmed on social media that it will be teaming up with Brian Donnelly, a.k.a. Kaws, on a special set of Nike Blazer Lows. The latest project will utilize Sacai’s version of the Blazer Low featuring double-layered details including the Swoosh, shoelaces, tongues, but appears in new red and blue-based colorways. Confirming that the styles are a collaboration with Kaws is his signature “XX” logo added to the tongue tag and midsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Fourth “Reed” Colorway Of The sacai x Kaws x Nike Blazer Low Revealed; Release Dates Announces

Famed American artist Kaws is returning to the sneaker collaboration fold, joining forces with sacai to generate four distinct colorways of the Nike Blazer Low. Utilizing the existing stacked design that debuted earlier this year, Kaws applies four signature color motifs from his past works onto the various layers of the Blazer, delivering Neptune Blue, Team Red, Purple Dusk, and a newly revealed Reed.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kaws x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Surfaces In Three Distinct Colorways

Sacai and Nike have teamed up for some pretty great sneakers over the last few years, including the Nike Blazer Low. The stacked swoosh aesthetic had a lot of fans in a chokehold, and now, they are bringing back this look thanks to a triple-collab with the likes of Kaws, who is one of the biggest street artists in the world.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Inside the Making of the Collaboration of the Year — the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3

On Nov. 30, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 sneaker will be honored as the Collaboration of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue featuring a conversation between two of its creators. Throughout 2021, Jordan Brand and Whitaker Group delivered on promises to the Black community to help shape a better tomorrow, including grants for grassroots groups and programs to highlight minority designers. From a product perspective, their shared values came through on the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3, a luxury take on the iconic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike’s Sacai x Kaws Blazer Low sneaker is like artwork for your feet

Sacai’s initial release of the Nike LD Waffle in 2019 was one of the best sneakers of the year, but in the time since the market has become oversaturated with its collaborative sneakers. More than 30 different color variants have released for Sacai’s LD Waffle, Vaporwaffle, and Blazer — but now the most egregious play is set to arrive with the help of streetwear’s most omnipresent artist.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

sacai x Nike Blazer Low Returns In 2022 In White And Grey

Beyond their upcoming collaboration with KAWS, sacai is to offer additional solo takes on the Nike Blazer Low. Here, the silhouette is rendered entirely in white, matching the color scheme of previous LDWaffles, VaporWaffles, and the much more related Blazer Mid. A far cry from the New York artist’s own...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The AF1’s Tri-Swoosh Design Appears On The Nike Blazer Mid ’77

It’s not unlike Nike to tweak their iconography. But more recently, they’ve attempted something a bit different, cutting into the Swoosh itself to provide another instance branding. And after first dressing the Air Force 1, the execution will grace new ground courtesy of this GS Blazer Mid ’77. The additions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 Releasing in Green Snakeskin for Kids

Expanding on the kid’s exclusive releases, Nike Sportswear will launch a new Air Max 90 ‘Snakeskin’ soon. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features Green snakeskin across the leather mudguard and White mesh on the base. Next, Pink appears on the tongue branding, bottom eyelet, heel, side branding, and around the Air Max unit. Black fills in the Swoosh logos, while Green and Pink appear on the rubber outsole to finish the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Another Nike Air Max 95 ‘Air Sprung’ is Releasing

Nike Sportswear will release another Air Max 95 that’s part of the ‘Air Sprung’ collection. Furthermore, the pair joins the ‘Move to Zero’ campaign. This Nike Air Max 95 features recycled materials while highlighted with a butterfly and caterpillar on the tongue and an ‘Air Sprung’ patch. Next, shades of Aqua, Pink, and Yellow run throughout while the finishing touch is a mushroom on the outsole.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy