No. 8 Baylor Bears Heading to Big 12 Championship

By Mandy Knight
 5 days ago

STILLWATER, OK — In the wake of No. 10 Oklahoma’s 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State, the No. 8 Baylor Bears are heading to the Big 12 Championship. Earlier in the day, Baylor defeated Texas Tech 27-24 to stay in contention for the Big 12 Championship. The Bears will face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game.

