No. 8 Baylor Bears Heading to Big 12 Championship
STILLWATER, OK — In the wake of No. 10 Oklahoma’s 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State, the No. 8 Baylor Bears are heading to the Big 12 Championship. Earlier in the day, Baylor defeated Texas Tech 27-24 to stay in contention for the Big 12 Championship. The Bears will face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 0