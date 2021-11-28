State, Anne Arundel Leaders Tour Annapolis For Small Business Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore wasn’t the only place celebrating Small Business Saturday.

State and local leaders were in Annapolis Saturday to take a tour downtown.

This included Sen. Ben Cardin, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Many of the businesses on the tour got PPP loans or RRF grants created during the pandemic.

Own of the owners of Local By Design said she’s been happy with the shopper turnout Saturday and on Black Friday.

“We’re very appreciative to all of our politicians, our crew here on Main Street that are helping us get through not only the pandemic, but making 2022 a fabulous year,” said Susan Sears, owner of Local By Design.

Both business owners and leaders hope more people will come out in person in the coming weeks.

Another positive about buying from small businesses? No need to worry about shipping delays or issues.