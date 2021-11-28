ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawndale, IL

Teen killed, another seriously injured after hit by car in Lawndale, police say

 5 days ago

A teen is dead and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

A 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger westbound in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road when a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl ran into the street and were struck by the car around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the young girl was rushed to Mt. Sinai hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was cited for not reducing speed and yield to pedestrians, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

