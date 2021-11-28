ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

One man left seriously injured following stabbing in Portsmouth

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people with injuries Saturday evening.

Police say the incident took place near 2800 Berkley Avenue. One man was left with a serious stab wound and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

