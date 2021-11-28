Locals support small businesses on Small Business Saturday

Some say small businesses are the heart of a community's economy.

That's why the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce along with 30 businesses in the Crowley area are participating in Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to recognize small and local businesses.

Some local business owners in Crowley say they’re participating by having 15 to 50 percent off of merchandise.

Gracelyn Shamsie and Adell Cunningham of Red Bird Vintage Market say shopping locally is vital to their community.

“If people don’t come to small businesses we could lose the business,” Shamsie said.

By supporting small businesses you can pour money back into communities.

“You know who ever owns that shop probably has a husband, wife, kids, grandkids, and I love whenever you shop small you're helping that family do things like putting presents under their Christmas tree, or go on family trips, or have dinner,” Plain Jane Company owner, Jane Fluit, said.

Some shoppers say they prefer to shop local because local business owners understand the needs of locals.

“These are the people who actually keep the money in the community so when we support our small businesses, then we support the people who are putting money back into our community and keep our community growing,” Pam Kirsch said.

Business owners say they anticipate the holiday because it encourages more people to shop small.

Vanessa Schendel of The Crowley Art Gallery says the holiday brought more shoppers to the area.

“We’ve had more come in today then the last two weeks, just about everybody that has walked in the door has actually made a purchase. So with us being a non-profit, excellent,” Schendel said.

As one hand helps another, show your support by shopping locally at a small business near you.

