Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets game thread

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The idea that this wasn't just the typical game was evident from the first possession, when the crowd's murmur slowly increased in decibels as the opposing point guard made the first of many dribble moves against the person who bears a striking resemblance.
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn't been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?.
After a decidedly unfun four-game road trip, the Rockets return to Houston hoping to end a 15-game losing streak. They will spend the next week in H-Town during a three-game homestand that begins tonight with the resurgent Chicago Bulls. At 12-6, the Bulls are second in the East after an...
The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The Hawks, led by Trae Young, have struggled to open their season, winning just seven of their first 16 games. The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, are hot – they have...
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming...
The Indiana Pacers (6-10) meet the Charlotte Hornets (9-7) Friday at Spectrum Center for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Indiana is 3-3 overall and ATS over its last six games...
The Pacers (6-10) wrap up their three-game road trip this week with a stop in Charlotte to play the Hornets on Friday night. The road has been rough with losses to the Knicks and Pistons on the Pacers crooked path to Charlotte that featured frustratingly futile fourth-quarter efforts which had coach Rick Carlisle questioning his team’s actual effort which should be considered harsh criticism for any pro.
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 on Saturday night. Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds. […]
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden.
Despite getting wrecked by Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, the Wizards’ defense against the Charlotte Hornets was good enough to win a lot of NBA games. But, for a second time in as many games against one of league’s weakest defenses, the Wizards couldn’t figure out how to score. A...
The Miami Heat already have Kyle Lowry, but they would reportedly be interested in landing another veteran point guard if he became available. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami would consider signing John Wall if his contract with the Houston Rockets was bought out. Still, ESPN's Adrian...
All things considered, the Bulls couldn’t have asked for an easier bounceback opportunity. Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets – 7:00 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago (TV) and 670 The Score (Radio) Stream the game online here with your cable provider. Projected Starters. Chicago Bulls. 1. Lonzo Ball. 2. Zach...
What: Charlotte Hornets (12-8) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. It’s a clash of the titans. The Hornets, winners of seven of eight, host the Timberwolves, winners of five straight. Over their last five games, the Timberwolves sport the league’s fourth best offensive...
The Charlotte Hornets (33-39) take on the Houston Rockets (17-55) at Toyota Center. Game Time: 8:00PM EST/5:00PM PST on Saturday, November 27th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
The Bulls still only received one day of rest after their latest back-to-back saw a dud performance against the Pacers. But at least critical players are looking to re-join the team. Nikola Vucevic is expected to return tonight, announced today at shootaround. He hasn’t played since November 10th versus Dallas...
The Charlotte Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 made 3-pointers, led by Kelly Oubre with seven 3-pointers as part of his 27 points, as they notched a commanding win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 133-118. The teams played an even, back-and-forth first quarter. The Hornets moved the ball extremely well...
LaMelo Ball notched his third career triple double while Terry Rozier scored a team high 31 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets allowed the Houston Rockets to hit 23 3-pointers and shoot 54% from the field in the 146-143 overtime loss. If there was ever a game...
