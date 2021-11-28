ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi says Villarreal did not deserve to lose to Barcelona

By Barca Blaugranes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona coach Xavi admitted his team got lucky against Villarreal on Saturday after picking up a first away win of the...

Tribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez talks Xavi and Koeman

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez has welcomed new coach Xavi's appointment. Nico admits he is excited to be working with the former Barca captain. He told Mundo Deportivo: "It is amazing, not only for me, for all of Barça it generates an expectation. You see it in training. You see everyone eager to see what he explains to us, what he transmits to us. He is very close and I am sure that he will help us a lot."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Raleigh News & Observer

Xavi starts as Barcelona coach by beating Espanyol

Xavi Hernández needed a penalty to start his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona coach in winning fashion. Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday began the way Xavi wanted, with his team dominating the ball like the Spain great had when he joined Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta to forge one of soccer’s greatest sides as its midfield maestro.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

PSG star Messi: Barcelona will grow with Xavi

PSG star Lionel Messi is happy for former Barcelona teammate Xavi after being appointed coach. Speaking with Marca, the Argentine also spoke of PSG's status as Champions League favourites. "Everyone says we're the big favourites," Messi told MARCA. "I won't deny that we're one of the candidates, but we still...
SOCCER
Person
Samuel Chukwueze
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
goal.com

Xavi appointment gives Barcelona 'extra motivation' to win, says Jordi Alba

The left-back says he wants to make his former team-mate and current boss proud. Jordi Alba says the recent appointment of manager Xavi has given Barcelona "extra motivation" to perform at a high level with the left-back eager to make the club legend proud. Alba also praised Xavi's training methods,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba: Koeman didn't deserve sack; I'm grateful to him

Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba insists former coach Ronald Koeman didn't deserve to be sacked. Despite being dismissed and replaced by Xavi Hernandez, leaving the Blaugrana in a troubled position domestically and in the Champions League, Alba didn't want to have a bad word said about his former coach. "No," Alba...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona striker Braithwaite reveals 'exciting' talks with Xavi

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has revealed talks with coach Xavi. Currently recovering from a knee injury, the Dane has been assured by Xavi that he is in his plans this season. “Now it's about returning soon. I will play an important role when I come back," said Braithwaite. “I spoke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Villarreal vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Xavi will take charge of his first away fixture as Barcelona boss as his side travel to face Villarreal in La Liga. His impact was immediate last weekend as Barca halted a four-game domestic winless run to down rivals Espanyol through a Memphis Depay spot-kick. They were held at home...
SOCCER
#Barcelona#La Liga
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi defends Memphis lack of goals

Barcelona coach Xavi has defended Memphis Depay over his struggling goalscoring form. Some have compared Xavi's start at Camp Nou to that of Pep Guardiola, who picked up one point from his first two games against Numancia and Racing Santander in 2008/09. "The summary of the game isn't a lack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Late goals ensure Barcelona win away at Villarreal

MADRID (Reuters) – Barcelona scored twice in the closing stages for a 3-1 triumph at Villarreal on Saturday as they won away for the first time this season and handed new coach Xavi Hernandez a second successive LaLiga triumph. Memphis Depay calmly went around goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to score a...
UEFA
goal.com

Chukwueze opens La Liga goal account in Villarreal's loss to Barcelona

The Nigeria star came off the bench to score the Yellow Submarine's only goal in their league defeat to Xavi's men on Saturday. Samuel Chukwueze scored his maiden La Liga goal of the season in Villarreal’s 3-1 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday. The Super Eagles winger came off the bench...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona and Villarreal benches clash after Pique hand-ball denial

The benches of Barcelona and Villarreal clashed at the end of Saturday's win for the Catalans. After Barca's 3-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday , everyone on the Villarreal bench, save Unai Emery, went to find Xavi Hernandez after the final whistle. The Barça coach, however, played down the incident,...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery on Barcelona defeat: I do not feel respect

Villarreal coach Unai Emery is still fuming after Saturday's defeat to Barcelona. Emery insists they were robbed of a penalty via an apparent Gerard Pique handball. He said, "Something that is not in your hands has had an impact on the result because I did not understand the penalty [not whistled for Piqué] and someone has to explain us, I have the feeling that Villarreal ... I do not feel respect, because they have spent quite a few episodes here this season.
SOCCER
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

