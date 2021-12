The USWNT takes on Australia on Black Friday as fans in the United States will get a chance to watch the USA women’s soccer team in action in a post-Thanksgiving matchup. It’s the U.S. squad’s first trip to Australia since they appeared in the 2000 Women’s World Cup in Sidney and is part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup -- also in Australia. With stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe currently sitting out, Friday’s international friendly matchup will provide the American squad to get a look at some fresh faces on the roster.

