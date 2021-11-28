Blue Jackets at Blues GameDay Thread

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York. Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO