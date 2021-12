Entering the Bucs Week 12 matchup against the Colts, one huge question mark loomed over the offensive line. With left guard Ali Marpet out, backup Aaron Stinnie would have to square off against Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner. On paper, it looked like a win for the Colts. So imagine the trepidation when Stinnie went down with a knee injury 10 plays into the game. The loss thrust Nick Leverett into the first regular season action of his career.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO