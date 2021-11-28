ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orland Magic gamethread

By Evan Dammarell
Fear The Sword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers both are young...

www.fearthesword.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
The Game Haus

Fatigue Beginning to Kick In for the Short-Handed Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to show fatigue with an extremely thin and porous roster as the injury report is turning into a mass of players. Cleveland cannot catch a break this week on the injury report, and that is leading to a downhill slide for the Cavs. The Wine and Gold lost 109-99 in Brooklyn vs. the Nets Wednesday evening and then dropped a game 104-89 to the Warriors Thursday night. Accounting for all of the Cavaliers’ injuries leading to fatigued players, their gritty performances against two NBA title contenders on back-to-back nights was very encouraging.
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates future

Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to play the Cavs on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Orland Magic#The Orlando Magic#The Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Nets

The Cavaliers continue their current homestand and look to snap a three-game funk, welcoming Kevin Durant, James Harden and the high-octane Nets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night. After getting off to a hot start, the injury and illness bug bit the young Cavs hard – and they’ve dropped...
NBA
The Game Haus

Cleveland Cavaliers: Cedi Osman in the Midst of a Resurgence

The Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying the resurgence of Cedi Osman. Osman is coming off a year where he struggled shooting 37.4% and 30.6% from three — Osman never shot below 42.7% or 34.8% from three before last season. The future for Osman in Cleveland seemed bleak after a troubling season as three years of his four-year, $31 million contract remained. The Cavs needed Osman to come off the bench and produce points and three-point shooting. Between poor shooting and an unclear role given by J.B. Bickerstaff, Osman struggled to find his footing last season. This year is a different story for Osman and the Cavs.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview and how to watch

For the first time in almost two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back on the road tonight as they travel to the land of the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavaliers are looking to start a win streak after defeating the Orlando Magic on Saturday; the Mavericks are looking to prevent a streak after losing to the Washington Wizards that same evening.
NBA
Fear The Sword

What we learned about the Cleveland Cavaliers this week: Nov. 22 - 28

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the week with one win and two close losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. The Cavs are miraculously 10-10 despite a brutal schedule and horrible injury luck. Here’s what we learned this week. Evan Mobley is a sight for sore eyes. The Cavs lost...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Final Score: Cavs dominate Mavs in Dallas 114-96

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) touched down in Texas to thrash the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) claiming a second-straight victory in the first of their three-game roadie. Final Score: 114-96. Defense, coupled with solid rebounding, moved like a slow-motion torpedo stunning Dallas in front of their subdued home crowd. Cleveland was led...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Kevin Love fits in his new role

From the moment LeBron James departed for Los Angeles, Kevin Love’s role was to be a face of the Cavaliers. That became literally true when he signed a massive extension. To say that Love has not met the expectations of the team nor the fans is an understatement. For a variety of reasons, it would be safe to say he has worn out Cavalier fans. However, with a new season accompanied by a new role, it appears that Love is comfortable and succeeding in a different light.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Final Score: Cavs stomp short-handed Heat 111–85

For the second straight game, the Cleveland Cavaliers (12–10) won in a runaway on the road. This time, they blew out the Miami Heat (13–9), 111–85. Early on, the Cavs looked ready to run Miami out of their own gym. Down Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat came out flat (28% on field goals, season-low 16 first-quarter points) in front of a lifeless arena, and the Cavs went into the second up 15 after a 19–2 run. And they would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for that meddling...Max Strus, and his 10-point second quarter?
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy