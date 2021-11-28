Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orland Magic gamethread

The Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying the resurgence of Cedi Osman. Osman is coming off a year where he struggled shooting 37.4% and 30.6% from three — Osman never shot below 42.7% or 34.8% from three before last season. The future for Osman in Cleveland seemed bleak after a troubling season as three years of his four-year, $31 million contract remained. The Cavs needed Osman to come off the bench and produce points and three-point shooting. Between poor shooting and an unclear role given by J.B. Bickerstaff, Osman struggled to find his footing last season. This year is a different story for Osman and the Cavs.

