Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orland Magic gamethread

For the second straight game, the Cleveland Cavaliers (12–10) won in a runaway on the road. This time, they blew out the Miami Heat (13–9), 111–85. Early on, the Cavs looked ready to run Miami out of their own gym. Down Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat came out flat (28% on field goals, season-low 16 first-quarter points) in front of a lifeless arena, and the Cavs went into the second up 15 after a 19–2 run. And they would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for that meddling...Max Strus, and his 10-point second quarter?
