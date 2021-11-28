ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech hangs on in wild finish at Virginia, 29-24

ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILE, Va. -- — J.C. Price hasn't masked his emotions or love for Virginia Tech since he was chosen to replace Justin Fuente as the Hokies interim coach early last week. The former Hokies player was able to unleash them Saturday night, celebrating on the field with the Hokies,...

www.espn.com

Daily Progress

Virginia Tech not announcing starting quarterback for this weekend's game against Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price said a decision hasn’t been made about who will start at quarterback against University of Virginia on Saturday. The uncertainty comes on the heels of Connor Blumrick taking over at quarterback for Braxton Burmeister midway through the third quarter against Miami. The two rotated in the first half, but Burmeister didn’t return to the game after fumbling on the first drive of the half.
VIRGINIA STATE
gobblercountry.com

Halftime: The Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Virginia Cavaliers

Wearing all white the Virginia Tech Hokies received the kick-off from the blue clad Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies went straight to the ground starting with a first down run from Raheem Blackshear and following that with another first down run from QB, Braxton Burmeister. Like last week against the Miami Hurricanes, Blumrick and Burmeister were shuffling in and out, but stalled at the Virginia 41-yard line. Brennan Armstrong and the prolific Hoos’ passing offense took to the field and started on the ground before moving to the air and finding Dontayvion Wicks for 27-yards. Sticking with the pass the Cavaliers quickly pushed into the VT redzone, eventually finding the mountain that is Jelani Woods for an 11-yard touchdown. Armstrong was nearly perfect on UVA’s first possession, completing 7 of 8 attempted for 88 yards and the score. Laundry was flying early and often with seven total penalties between the two squads during their first possessions. The Hokies responded quickly with a perfectly thrown ball that hit Robinson in stride for the 61-yard touchdown. With five minutes left in the first quarter VT tied it up, 7-7. Not wanting to only score by throwing, Armstrong scored on a one-yard run, putting the Cavaliers up 14-7. Not wanting to be outdone, Burmeister closed the first quarter with a 71-yard run down to the Virginia three-yard line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech retains Commonwealth Cup, defeats Virginia 29-24

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (AP) Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards Saturday night and beat Virginia 29-24. Burmeister, who also ran for 115 yards, hit Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Robinson on a double-reverse as the Hokies (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings. They also achieved bowl eligibility for the 28th time in 29 years.
VIRGINIA STATE
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: 5 takeaways from Hokies’ win over Virginia

The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 29-24, Saturday to ensure the Commonwealth Cup will remain in Blacksburg for another year. Things didn’t look good for the Hokies early as they had to punt on the opening possession. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong quickly marched down the field for a touchdown to give the Hoos an early 7-0 lead.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Hokies survive and defeat Virginia 29-24

Virginia Tech survives, breaking up a fourth-down attempt with 0:30 remaining on Saturday night to defeat rival Virginia, 29-24. Led by running back Raheem Blackshear, who had a career-high 169-yards rushing and one touchdown, mixed with the running game of Braxton Burmeister and Connor Blumrick, the Hokies rushed for 321-yards in the victory.
VIRGINIA STATE
