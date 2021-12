Starring – Lexy Robidoux, Artemis Lupercalia, and Evan Robidoux. Earlier this year I found the Instagram page for filmmaker Raymond Cara who was releasing his new short Slimebox. It was a wild and messy short that I really enjoyed. Since then I’ve kept an eye on Raymond and his work so I don’t miss out on his newest mild melting film. A few weeks ago Raymond reached out to me to check out his newest short The Collected. I shared the initial release on the site when it went live but I never had the chance to check it out until now. Honestly, I shouldn’t have waited because it was one hell of a horror short.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO