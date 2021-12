A new Apex Legends bug is adding a random textures to the front of players' guns, making it impossible to see, let alone aim at enemies. Some of these stuck-on textures are more disruptive than others. Apex Legends subreddit user u/ManOfNeil posted footage of the bug Thursday, showing how the texture for a massive rock attached itself to the front of their gun. The texture completely obscured their vision when aiming down sights, and wasn't much better when firing from the hip.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO