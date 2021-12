Grab that jacket and give yourself a little extra time to get to where you're going Friday morning. We're starting out with chilly temperatures and areas of dense fog across northern California today. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas of the valley from Butte and Glenn Counties to the south through 10am Friday morning. The biggest impacts from fog will continue to be low visibility in our mountain valleys and the mid valley early in the day today. High pressure off the coast and off to our east will remain in control of our weather pattern today, and will likely continue to be in the drivers seat through most of this weekend. Skies are clear over northern California to start your morning and we'll be staying sunny to mostly sunny through the day. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, and will only top out at around 10mph this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley, 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain areas this morning. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid to upper 60's in the valley, upper 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, and mid 50's to mid 60's in our mountain areas Friday afternoon. Skies will continue to stay clear tonight, and that will help to result in our temperatures dropping quickly this evening.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO