ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bolsonaro’s foe in COVID-19 approach will run for Brazil presidency

By Daniel Carvalho Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, Brazil — The governor of Brazil’s richest and most populous state was picked by the Brazilian Social Democracy Party as its candidate for next year’s election challenging President Jair Bolsonaro. Joao Doria, governor of Sao Paulo, was declared the winner of Saturday’s primaries for the party known...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ruling party concedes, leftist poised to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist opposition leader Xiomara Castro was poised Wednesday to become Honduras's first woman president, with her main rival of the ruling conservative party conceding defeat even before the final vote count. With just over 53 percent of ballots processed three days after the presidential vote, former first lady Castro enjoyed a resounding lead of 53.26 percent to 34.18 percent for Nasry Asfura of the ruling National Party (PN), her closest challenger. While Hondurans awaited the official outcome, Asfura said late Tuesday he had met the candidate of the leftist LIBRE party and her family to congratulate her on her victory. "I wish that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration does the best" for Honduras, Asfura said in a video released by the PN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Las Vegas Herald

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 11,413 to over 22.1 mln

Brasilia [Brazil], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,413 to 22,105,872 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 283 to 614,964 people within the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fresno Bee

Brazil’s senate OKs evangelical Bolsonaro ally to top court

Brazil's senate approved an evangelical former justice minister nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill a vacant position on the supreme court, in what is seen as a nod to the conservative religious movement that helped bring him to power. André Mendonça, 48, is Bolsonaro's second pick to the 11-justice...
RELIGION
AFP

Honduras president congratulates leftist successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Leite
Person
Fernando Henrique Cardoso
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

Brazil's economy enters recession

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. In comparison to the same period a year ago, the economy grew four percent in the third quarter, said the IBGE. Agricultural production fell 8.0 percent, while manufacturing was flat and the services sector grew 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed Brazil s third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant as the government examined possible new measures to contain the virus, such as suspending some flights and requiring arriving passengers to show proof of vaccination.A passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Nov. 27, the state's health secretariat said in a statement. The 29 year-old man is vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot and is in good health, officials said.The news came a day after Brazilian health officials reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

Governor Doria wins bid to run for Brazil’s presidency, polls show him far behind

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Joao Doria on Saturday won the primaries of his Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) to be their presidential candidate ahead of elections next year. A businessman and former presenter of the Brazilian edition of “The Apprentice”, Doria, 63, is currently governor of Sao Paulo. He...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Brazil health regulator calls for Africa travel restrictions, Bolsonaro dismissive

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended on Friday that travel be restricted from some African countries due to the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, but President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to dismiss such measures. Anvisa said its recommendation, which would need government approval to be implemented, was...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Opinion Polls#Psdb#Brazilian#Sul Doria#Sinovac#Ipespe
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that the United Arab Emirates wants to buy two soccer teams in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who has just returned from a trip to the UAE, did not give any details about which teams, but said he suggested Rio de Janeiro's Botafogo. His sons support the club.
SOCCER
dallassun.com

Brazil reports over 22 million COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Brasilia [Brazil], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,355 to 22,003,317 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 226 to 612,370 people within the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

Argentine ex-president Macri charged in spying case

Argentina's ex-president Mauricio Macri was charged Wednesday with ordering the illegal surveillance, as head of state, of relatives of 44 sailors who died when a navy submarine sank in 2017. "The significance of the information gathered, the intention behind it, and the systematic nature of the documents analyzed in this case allow us to state that this illegal intelligence was put together for one person: Mauricio Macri," Bava wrote.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

The valid concerns regarding Ilhan Omar and extremism

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota talked on the phone Monday about Boebert's recent comments connecting Islam to terrorism. The call did not go well. The Democratic Omar hung up on the Republican Boebert when Boebert refused to apologize publicly for her remarks. Boebert...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy